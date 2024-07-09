Twelfth of July festivities kick off in Mid Ulster with a 'Mini Tattoo' in Moneymore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the annual Twelfth of July celebration just days away, in Mid Ulster the festivities kick off on Tuesday (July 9) with a ‘Mini Tattoo’ in Moneymore where the local Orange lodge will be hosting the annual demonstration on Friday.

The ‘Mini Tattoo’ takes place at the tennis courts at the village’s recreation centre, starting at 7.30pm.Taking party are Ballindurm Pipe Band, Ballynenagh Flute Band, Ballybriest Flower of the Heather Flute Band, Gortgilly Coronation Flute Band, Moneymore Accordion Band, Moneymore Bible & Crown Flute Band, Ringsend Pipe Band, Sollus Highland Dancers and ‘The Force’ Drum Major Display Team. The event will end with a short act of remembrance.

Over in Pomeroy on Wednesday, July 10, there is a Fun Evening for all the family taking plact at the pitch from 7pm. Activities include tug of war, penalty shootout and, of course, there will be plenty of food available.

On Thursday (July 11) there are a number of pre-Twelfth bonfires being held at venues throughout the Mid Ulster Council District.

A Family Funday is taking place at Leckagh housing estate in Magherafelt.

The main bonfire in Cookstown is at Monrush which will bring to conclusion a family funday featuring various activities.

DJ Ryan Allen, Neil Hobson, Kim Dickinson are the among the highlights of the evening during which there will be a fireworks display.

Organised by Monrush Social Society, the event also features a number of live bands.

In Magherafelt, The July Festival is taking place between 3pm and 7pm on the Leckagh housing estate. The traditional Eleventh Night bonfire will be lit later in the evening.