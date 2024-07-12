Twelfth on TV: GB News live broadcast to include Dame Arlene Foster and Charlie Lawson in Carrickfergus
She will be joined by former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson at their base outside Carrickfergus Castle and aided by historian Dr Gavin Hughes, who will provide analysis on unfolding events.
Dame Arlene she is excited to be involved in the day of special live broadcasts from this year’s Twelfth parades.
“We hope you can join us on GB News for the biggest community festival in Europe - a day of celebration, music and family right across Northern Ireland.
"We're excited to be bringing you coverage, and this year the Imperial council of the Orange Order is meeting in Northern Ireland, and it brings together the Orange family from across the World,” she said.
"Delegates are in Northern Ireland from as far away as Canada and Australia. The 12th of July is the highlight for the Orange family in Northern Ireland but also for its members across the world.
"We will be with you live from historic Carrickfergus on the shores of Belfast Lough - do join us from 10-12 on Friday 12th of July, only on GB News.”
Meanwhile, the Twelfth demonstrations will feature in a special, hour-long programme on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Friday, July 12.
The programme will include film reports about Orange Order gatherings at eight regional locations – providing a sense of the day’s events and their importance for those taking part.
There will be a mix of music, colour and spectacle and an important insight into the Orange tradition and the role that it plays in community and cultural life. This will include a film report about a new junior girls' lodge in Kilkeel and footage of the annual re-enactment of King William's landing in Carrickfergus.
The Twelfth will be presented by Helen Mark, with expert commentary from Dr David Hume and Mervyn Jess.
