Twinning Association tribute to Seamus Blaney

Seamus had been confined to his house with an illness borne with resilience and never allowing his circumstances to deflect a positive outlook.

Seamus put his heart and soul into Moyle Twinning and made his mark on visits to twinning friends in France and Ballinasloe.

Association secretary, Lyle McMullan, said he was deeply saddened at the passing and extended sincere condolences to his wife, Kathleen, and all family members.

Seamus Blaney pictured with Cllr Joan Baird

“I will always remember our trips to Ballinasloe for the annual Horse Fair where Seamus was assured of a warm and hearty welcome.

“He had the sort of personality that made him an engaging figure and his stories of life as a public representative and from his workdays invariably commanded a captive audience.

“Seamus enjoyed life to the full and relished meeting people in his time as an Independent Councillor when he donned the chain of office as chairman.

“His popularity can be gauged from the fact that for years he retained the support of the electorate in Moyle when candidates attached to political parties had an easier passage,” Mr McMullan said.

He added: “Seamus will be fondly remembered by a wide circles of friends and I shall miss him. We became good friends and the Association is the poorer for his passing.”