Two men arrested following a report of a serious assault in Cushendall have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

The men, aged 28 and 22, were arrested following an incident in the early hours of Monday, August 11.

PSNI Sergeant Moody said in a statement on Monday: "It was reported that two young men were walking in the Stoney Lonan Lane area of the village at around 12.30am when three men got out of a silver saloon car and attacked them.

"One man aged in his early twenties sustained serious injuries to his leg alongside face and head injuries. A man aged in his late teens is, thankfully, not thought to be seriously injured at this time.

The assault took place in the early hours of Monday, August 11. CREDIT NI WORLD

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 92 - 11/08/25."

Anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/