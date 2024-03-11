Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Gardiner said: "I started running over a year ago as a hobby and joined Ballycastle Running Club, throughout the year I have gone from strength to strength.

“I have formed great friendships and taken part in many parkruns, half marathons and fun runs. It has been a great year for me, achieving a personal best of 18.32 in a recent 5k.

"We had the idea of undertaking a bigger challenge and myself and Paul decided to train for the London Marathon. I knew this would be no easy task and required a lot of determination and perseverance but I could think of no better reason to run than to raise money for this great cause, Children with Cancer. Training is going well and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Paul Quinn and Mark Gardiner from Ballycastle Running Club are training for the London Marathon in April where they will complete the 26.2 Mile course for Children with Cancer UK. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Paul Quinn said: "We aim to raise £3000.00 for this fantastic cause and every donation is really appreciated.”

Around 4,200 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK. Children with Cancer UK have been working tirelessly since 1988, to fund research and initiatives that support children and their families through their cancer journey.

Paul and Mark will hold a fundraising coffee morning on Saturday, April 6, 9am-12pm at Ramoan Parish Centre in Ballycastle. Everyone is welcome, come along for a chat, some tea and coffee and various cakes and treats will be provided.