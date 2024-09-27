Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Causeway Coast pianists will play in the final of Translink’s Grand Pianist competition in the new Belfast Grand Central Station next month.

Following a regional roadshow - which saw a concert piano travel to five rail and bus stations throughout August and September – Lauren McKeown (29) from Ballymoney and Zhouming Benjamin Huang (16) from Coleraine – are among the twelve finalists from across Northern Ireland who have been selected to perform at the event finale in the new transport hub.

Belfast born singer-songwriter, Rebekah Fitch, who composed the music for the BBC Paris Olympics coverage has been chosen by Translink as a special guest judge for the final.

The twelve finalists were selected for their stand-out performances, from over 100 hopeful amateur pianists, who performed at the regional heats in Lanyon Place, Belfast; Newry Bus Station; North-West Transport Hub, Derry~Londonderry; Bangor Train Station and Coleraine Train Station.

Zhouming Benjamin Huang (16) from Coleraine. CREDIT TRANSLINK

Rebekah Fitch will join leading professional musician and ‘Grand Pianist’ Head Judge, Matthew Owens, on the judging panel for the final on October 3, alongside Translink Group’s Priscilla Rooney, who is a key member of the Translink Choir.

Rebekah will also open the event with a dazzling rendition of her single ‘Loose Ends’, setting the tone for an evening of inspiring and moving musical performances from the Grand Pianist finalists.

“Bringing creativity to the forefront and championing people is crucial. There’s so much hidden talent out there, and I can’t wait to see all the diverse people from different walks of life taking part in the impressive surroundings of Belfast Grand Central Station.”

The Grand Final will feature two categories,16-years-old and under, and an adult category (over 16). Similar to the format of each of the regional heats, finalists will be invited one-by-one to take their place at a baby grand piano, positioned in the centre of the impressive new transport hub.

Lauren McKeown. Credit Translink

Seizing their opportunity to shine, the pianists will each perform a three-minute piece in front of the judging panel and event audience, which will made up of invited guests, family and friends and members of the public travelling through the station.

Following the performances, the acclaimed judging panel will crown two overall winners – one from each category.