The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, which receives many call outs to the Mid Ulster area, received £18,000 towards its good work in saving lives.
The other cause to benefit is from the children/adult sector - Tobin Youth which is based in the Moortown area and has more than 100 young people on its books.
The Golf Charity event included a barbecue which proved popular with the 48 teams taking part.
The event was a huge success raising a superb total of £22,034.50, considering it was organised within just six weeks.
A voluntary committee within Karro Cookstown organised it, with the aim of “raising community awareness, brand awareness, factory social event, and recruitment”.
A spokesperson said: “All in all it turned out to be a great success, raising money for two good causes and proving very enjoyable for those who attended.”