Two good causes benefit from Karro Cookstown’s annual Golf Charity

Karro Cookstown has raised more than £22,000 from its annual Golf Charity event which recently took place at the Killymoon course.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, which receives many call outs to the Mid Ulster area, received £18,000 towards its good work in saving lives.

The other cause to benefit is from the children/adult sector - Tobin Youth which is based in the Moortown area and has more than 100 young people on its books.

The Golf Charity event included a barbecue which proved popular with the 48 teams taking part.

A total of £22,034.50 was raised as a result of Karro Cookstown Golf Charity event. Pictured receiving a cheque for £18,000 is Damien on behalf of the Air Ambulance NI from Darren Hampsey, Karro. Laura on behalf of Tobin Youth is shown receiving a cheque for £2234.50 from Seamus McQullian. Credit: Karro CookstownA total of £22,034.50 was raised as a result of Karro Cookstown Golf Charity event. Pictured receiving a cheque for £18,000 is Damien on behalf of the Air Ambulance NI from Darren Hampsey, Karro. Laura on behalf of Tobin Youth is shown receiving a cheque for £2234.50 from Seamus McQullian. Credit: Karro Cookstown
A total of £22,034.50 was raised as a result of Karro Cookstown Golf Charity event. Pictured receiving a cheque for £18,000 is Damien on behalf of the Air Ambulance NI from Darren Hampsey, Karro. Laura on behalf of Tobin Youth is shown receiving a cheque for £2234.50 from Seamus McQullian. Credit: Karro Cookstown
The event was a huge success raising a superb total of £22,034.50, considering it was organised within just six weeks.

A voluntary committee within Karro Cookstown organised it, with the aim of “raising community awareness, brand awareness, factory social event, and recruitment”.

A spokesperson said: “All in all it turned out to be a great success, raising money for two good causes and proving very enjoyable for those who attended.”