Karro Cookstown has raised more than £22,000 from its annual Golf Charity event which recently took place at the Killymoon course.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, which receives many call outs to the Mid Ulster area, received £18,000 towards its good work in saving lives.

The other cause to benefit is from the children/adult sector - Tobin Youth which is based in the Moortown area and has more than 100 young people on its books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Golf Charity event included a barbecue which proved popular with the 48 teams taking part.

A total of £22,034.50 was raised as a result of Karro Cookstown Golf Charity event. Pictured receiving a cheque for £18,000 is Damien on behalf of the Air Ambulance NI from Darren Hampsey, Karro. Laura on behalf of Tobin Youth is shown receiving a cheque for £2234.50 from Seamus McQullian. Credit: Karro Cookstown

The event was a huge success raising a superb total of £22,034.50, considering it was organised within just six weeks.

A voluntary committee within Karro Cookstown organised it, with the aim of “raising community awareness, brand awareness, factory social event, and recruitment”.