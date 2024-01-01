Register
Two injured in Lurgan road traffic collision

Two women were taken to hospital after being injured in a road traffic collision in Lurgan on New Year’s Eve.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jan 2024, 11:36 GMT
Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the Cornakinnegar Road / Leansmount Road junction in Lurgan on Sunday evening.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and diversions were in place.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that two women were taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

