Two injured in Lurgan road traffic collision
Two women were taken to hospital after being injured in a road traffic collision in Lurgan on New Year’s Eve.
Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the Cornakinnegar Road / Leansmount Road junction in Lurgan on Sunday evening.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and diversions were in place.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that two women were taken to hospital as a result of the collision.