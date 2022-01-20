Two locals in running for title of Moderator

Two of the nominees are Rev Dr Trevor McCormick, minister of First Kilrea Presbyterian Church, and Rev John Kirkpatrick, minister of Portrush Presbyterian Church.

Dr McCormick was installed as minister of the Kilrea congregation in 1986 and with Boveedy Presbyterian as there stated supply minister in 2009.

Born in 1958, he was ordained as assistant minister of First Carrickfergus Presbyterian Church in 1984.

He was convener of the Presbyterian Residential Trust Committee and convened PCI’s Council for Social Witness. Dr McCormick is also Clerk of the Presbytery of Coleraine and Limavady.

John Kirkpatrick has been minister of Portrush Presbyterian Church since 1993.

Born in 1956, John was ordained assistant minister of Megain/Mersey St Presbyterian Churches, Belfast in 1985, before being installed as minister of Garryduff Presbyterian in 1987.

The process to find PCI’s Moderator - the all-Ireland denomination’s most senior office bearer and principal public representative - begins in the late autumn, when members of presbyteries begin to suggest the names of ministers who they would like to see considered.

The Clerk of the General Assembly then approaches those on this ‘long list’ to see if they would be willing to have their names go forward to the next stage in February.

The name of the Moderator-Designate will be announced on February 1.