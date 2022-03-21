Collections were held by St Vincent de Paul outside Masses in St Peter’s Church, North Street and St Paul’s Church, Francis Street in Lurgan.
Volunteers from St Vincent de Paul organised a truck this week and are planning to go to Ukraine.
Former President of St Vincent de Paul, Benedict Lavery said: “The people of St Peter’s and St Paul’s parish churches have to be congratulated for ther brilliant response for the people of Ukraine when they they raised, with the help of the members of St Vincent de Paul, over £22,000. Well done to everyone involved.”
