Two Lurgan parishes raise £22,000 in aid of the Ukraine crisis

Two parishes in Lurgan, Co Armagh, have raised £22,000 at the weekend in aid of the people of Ukraine.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:26 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:26 pm

Collections were held by St Vincent de Paul outside Masses in St Peter’s Church, North Street and St Paul’s Church, Francis Street in Lurgan.

Volunteers from St Vincent de Paul organised a truck this week and are planning to go to Ukraine.

Former President of St Vincent de Paul, Benedict Lavery said: “The people of St Peter’s and St Paul’s parish churches have to be congratulated for ther brilliant response for the people of Ukraine when they they raised, with the help of the members of St Vincent de Paul, over £22,000. Well done to everyone involved.”

St Vincent de Paul in Lurgan raised £22,000 during collections at St Peter's Church and St Paul's Church in aid of the Ukraine Crisis.

