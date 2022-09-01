Two men to face prosecution over Greenvale Hotel deaths

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the PPS also confirmed that it has taken the decision not to prosecute five PSNI officers who were investigated by the Police Ombudsman for their actions while responding to events at the hotel.

Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bollock (17) and Connor Currie (16) were crushed to death while queuing to attend a St Patrick’s Night disco in the venue.

Now the PPS has confirmed that it will prosecute two individuals and one company in relation to the incident.

The scene at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown the day after the tragedy.

The men, aged 55 and 43, are each to be charged with three counts of gross negligence manslaughter – one charge for each of the deaths.

Prosecutors also intend to charge the same two individuals with one offence of contravening the Health and Safety at Work (Northern Ireland) Order 1978.

In addition to these prosecutions, the company which runs the Greenvale Hotel, known as Tobin Limited, will also face one charge of contravening the same Health and Safety legislation.

Victims: Connor Currie, Lauren Bollocka and Morgan Barnard.

Decisions not to prosecute have been taken in relation to the remaining nine individuals reported by police and also the five PSNI officers investigated by the Police Ombudsman for their actions while responding to events at the Greenvale Hotel.

Senior Public Prosecutor, Graham Cardwell, said that the loved ones of Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie had suffered a “painful loss”.

“I acknowledge that today may be one of mixed emotions for these families as they continue to live with the aftermath of such deeply distressing events,” he said.

“I have informed the families that, whilst the Test for Prosecution was met in respect of two suspects, it was considered not to be met on evidential grounds in respect of all other individuals reported in connection with events at the Greenvale Hotel that night.”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “We again extend our deepest sympathies to their families on what is understandably a difficult day for them. Given the decision to commence proceedings against two individuals and a limited company, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further whilst we continue to work with the PPS to present these matters to the court.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland referred itself to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland in the aftermath of the incident.