At the installation service at Lisburn Cathedral are Canon William Taggart, Registrar; Canon Peter Galbraith; Bishop George Davison; Canon Andrew Sweeney; Canon James Carson, Chancellor of Connor; Canon David Ferguson; Canon Amanda Adamson; Archdeacon Paul Dundas; Canon John Budd; and Canon Mark McConnell.placeholder image
Two new canons installed at service held at Lisburn Cathedral

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 17:02 BST
A special service has been held at Lisburn Cathedral as two new canons were installed into the Chapter of St Saviour.

The Rev Andrew Sweeney, rector of United Parish of Ballymoney, Finvoy and Rasharkin was installed as Prebendary of Rasharkin and the Rev David Ferguson, rector of Ballycastle Church of Ireland, Parishes of Ramoan and Culfeightrin, was installed as Prebendary of Carincastle.

At the same service, existing Canons Peter Gabraith and Christopher Easton were installed to different roles in the Chapter, Canon Galbraith as Precentor and Canon Easton, who was unfortunately unable to attend the service, as Treasurer.

The Canons were installed by the Chancellor of Connor, the Rev Canon James Carson, and the preacher was the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison.

The Rev Canon James Carson, Chancellor of Connor, installed the Cathedral Chapter’s two new Canons, Andrew Sweeney, left, and David Ferguson, at a service in Lisburn Cathedral

The Rev Canon James Carson, Chancellor of Connor, installed the Cathedral Chapter’s two new Canons, Andrew Sweeney, left, and David Ferguson, at a service in Lisburn Cathedral Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

