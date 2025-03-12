The Rev Andrew Sweeney, rector of United Parish of Ballymoney, Finvoy and Rasharkin was installed as Prebendary of Rasharkin and the Rev David Ferguson, rector of Ballycastle Church of Ireland, Parishes of Ramoan and Culfeightrin, was installed as Prebendary of Carincastle.

At the same service, existing Canons Peter Gabraith and Christopher Easton were installed to different roles in the Chapter, Canon Galbraith as Precentor and Canon Easton, who was unfortunately unable to attend the service, as Treasurer.

The Canons were installed by the Chancellor of Connor, the Rev Canon James Carson, and the preacher was the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison.

