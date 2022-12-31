Two people are in a critical condition in hospital following separate Northern Ireland road traffic collisions.

In Co Antrim, police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena on Friday evening (December 30).

A PSNI spokesperson said police were alerted shortly after 7pm that a silver Vauxhall Astra car had been in collision with a female pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70’s.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Astra was spoken to by officers at the scene.

Emergency services at the Larne Road Link, Ballymena on Friday night (December 30).

Advertisement

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was driving on the Larne Road Link at the time and who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1577 30/12/22.

Advertisement

In Co Tyrone, a man is in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Omagh on Saturday (December 31).

PSNI are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Suiter said: “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town. The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.

Advertisement

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and witnessed a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 257 of 31/12/22.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement