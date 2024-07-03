Two people taken to hospital following crash at Donaghcloney junction
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two drivers were taken to hospital following a collision at the junction of Banbridge Road and Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash.
A police spokesperson said: “Both drivers were taken to hospital for assessment of injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or other relevant footage, should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1412 of 03/07/24.”
The road was closed for a time after the collision.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.