Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two drivers were taken to hospital following a collision at the junction of Banbridge Road and Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Both drivers were taken to hospital for assessment of injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or other relevant footage, should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1412 of 03/07/24.”