Two people taken to hospital following crash at Donaghcloney junction

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 18:54 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 10:45 BST
Two drivers were taken to hospital following a collision at the junction of Banbridge Road and Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Both drivers were taken to hospital for assessment of injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or other relevant footage, should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1412 of 03/07/24.”

The road was closed for a time after the collision.

