Two RNLI lifeguard supervisors pass out as Coxswain and lifeboat crew at Portrush RNLI

A long-serving lifeguard supervisor on the Causeway Coast has passed out as a Coxswain at Portrush RNLI where he has been a volunteer crew member for 16 years, while another seasonal lifeguard supervisor has joined the Portrush lifeboat crew.

While not patrolling the RNLI’s beaches, Karl O’Neill and Annie Jagoe can often be seen swapping lifeguarding for ‘lifeboating’ to help save lives at sea.

Karl O’Neill comes from five generations of RNLI volunteers. At 18, Karl joined the RNLI crew in his hometown of Portrush in 2008 and has been a valued crew member for the last 16 years.

In 2011, with the establishment of the RNLI lifeguard service in Northern Ireland, Karl embraced the opportunity and joined the team. A year later, he took on the role of a senior lifeguard, continuing to build on his skills and managing lifeguard teams on local beaches.

Annie Jagoe - seasonal lifeguard supervisor has joined the Portrush lifeboat crew. Credit RNLI

Later, in 2018, Karl became the lead Lifeguard Supervisor for the Lifeguards in NI, moving into a management role within the service. As of October 2022, Karl was passed out as a Severn class lifeboat Coxswain.

Karl said: “The skills obtained whilst lifeguarding, along with the training provided on the lifeboats is what really attributed to my success as a Coxswain. It's that one crew ethos of the RNLI that I really want to push and to celebrate.

"There are lifeguards all over the UK who have the skills and professionalism to be amazing crew members at any lifeboat station. Should any lifeguard be considering joining their local Lifeboat crew, and have the dedication, time and commitment to do so, I would encourage them to go for it because it's a really rewarding profession.

"And the skills you will be transferring from the lifeguards on the lifeboat crew will be invaluable to the crew. It’s just celebrating that one crew ethos; we are all part of the RNLI there's no us and them as we are one.”

Long-serving lifeguard supervisor on the Causeway Coast Karl O'Neill has passed out as a Coxswain at Portrush RNLI. Credit RNLI

Annie Jagoe shares a similar love for the industry as Karl. Annie has been a RNLI lifeguard for the past five years. She started lifeguarding in a pool in England. Annie has a love of the outdoors with past experience in surf instructing. Her passion for being by the coast led her to transition into beach lifeguarding when she returned to Ireland.

Recently, Annie achieved another milestone by becoming a lifeboat crew member. Her interest in sailing and her prior enrolment in a yacht masters online course while in England indicated her inclination toward maritime activities. The opportunity to become part of the lifeboat crew arose when she moved to Portrush.

Annie said: “Teamwork is such an important aspect within the RNLI. I love the camaraderie, it’s a very inclusive organisation, and through effective teamwork, we leverage each team members strengths and experiences that create a cohesive unit when dealing with incidents.

