Two-vehicle collision shuts road in Portglenone
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised the Ballymena Road, Portglenone, is closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Thursday (June 20) afternoon.
Police say diversions are in place at the junction with the Largy Road and Ballynafie Road.
Road users are urged to seek alternative routes for their journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.