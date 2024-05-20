Two weather warnings in place for thunderstorms in parts of Northern Ireland
The yellow warnings are in place for western counties of the province from 1.00pm until 9.00pm on Monday (May 20) and from 8.00am until 9.00pm on Tuesday (May 21), with areas in Antrim Armagh, Down, Derry/Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone possibly affected.
According to the Met Office, many places will miss the worst on Monday but where thunderstorms occur, they could bring travel disruption and surface water flooding.
The advice for Tuesday is while some places miss them, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday, potentially bringing disruption and flooding.
The Met office says to expect the following:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;
- There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater;
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services;
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost;
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
