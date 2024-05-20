Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two separate weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms across parts of Northern Ireland.

The yellow warnings are in place for western counties of the province from 1.00pm until 9.00pm on Monday (May 20) and from 8.00am until 9.00pm on Tuesday (May 21), with areas in Antrim Armagh, Down, Derry/Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone possibly affected.

According to the Met Office, many places will miss the worst on Monday but where thunderstorms occur, they could bring travel disruption and surface water flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advice for Tuesday is while some places miss them, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday, potentially bringing disruption and flooding.

Yellow warnings for thunderstorms have been issued for Monday and Tuesday. Image Met Office

The Met office says to expect the following: