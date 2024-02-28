Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors agreed at a meeting of the Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, on Tuesday evening, closure should be deferred pending a decision on the redevelopment of Castleview Play Park, the main park in the town.

The playgrounds in the town’s Windsor and Ransevyn estates were earmarked for closure after the council said they were “reaching end of life status” and would require “substantial investment to try to bring them up to standard to ensure they are suitable for everybody”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among 12 under threat of closure due to maintenance costs. A four-week consultation was carried out in December with local users advised of the closure proposal through signage at the playgrounds.

Windsor play park. Pic: Windsor Residents’ Association.

An independent annual inspection of Mid and East Antrim play parks last March highlighted a number of sites around the borough with “significant issues of concern with regard to health and safety”.

The council has said previously: “The play parks identified have ongoing issues for a variety of reasons which result in significant investment each year to ensure safety for users.”

An online petition to save Ransevyn Play Park, started by a local mum-of-two, has been signed by 245 people who described the facility as “not just a recreational space but an accessible haven” for her children.

Inclusive Spaces

The playgrounds in the town’s Windsor and Ransevyn estates were earmarked for closure. Pic: Windsor Residents’ Association.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It says: “It’s crucial that we preserve these inclusive spaces which are vital for the well-being and development of all children but especially those with special needs. We urge you to consider not only my family but also countless others who rely on this facility for their children’s safety and happiness while playing outdoors.”

Residents want the Whitehead parks to be “tidied, maintained and made fit for purpose for children with additional needs”.

Speaking at the Neighbourhoods and Communities meeting, Knockagh Independent Councillor David Clarke said when he attended a public meeting in Whitehead Community Centre, earlier this month, residents felt they were “not being listened to”.

“They have real concerns about park provision in Whitehead and raised points about general maintenance of the parks.” He said residents would like a commitment from the council over provision and have asked if equipment removed during the refurbishment of the play park at Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus could be re-purposed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larne Lough Alliance Cllr Maeve Donnelly acknowledged there is “strong feeling” in Whitehead about play park provision.

Knockagh DUP Cllr Marc Collins said: “I am happy to see the Whitehead parks not being transformed at this time.” The proposed “transformation” would have seen the locations returned to grass areas.

It has now been agreed any action is deferred until there is “an opportunity to invest in one play park which will meet the needs of the town in its entirety”.

Commenting on the decision, Whitehead campaigner Robert McClenaghan, who organised the public meeting, said: “As a community, we have a tentative smile but it’s only one battle we have won. We still have to win the war. At least now we have a fighting chance. It’s now up to our local councillors to step up and help us achieve our goal.”

A play park in Magheramorne, outside Larne, will also be kept under review.