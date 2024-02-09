Register
Two women taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after being involved in traffic collision near Portadown

Two women were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Portadown on Friday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 15:12 GMT
The crash, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the Ardress Road.

Updated details released by the emergency services on Friday afternoon have confirmed that two casualties were taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it responded with two emergency crews to a 999 call received shortly before 10.30am.

The Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: GoogleThe Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google
The Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a total of three fire appliances – from Portadown, Lurgan and Dungannon fire stations – attended the incident.

"Firefighters rescued two casualties from the car using specialist road traffic collision equipment and left them in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” the spokesperson added.

