The crash, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the Ardress Road.

Updated details released by the emergency services on Friday afternoon have confirmed that two casualties were taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it responded with two emergency crews to a 999 call received shortly before 10.30am.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a total of three fire appliances – from Portadown, Lurgan and Dungannon fire stations – attended the incident.