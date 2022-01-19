Tyrone-based groups enjoy much-needed funding boost

They are one of 15 projects receiving grants totalling £1,303,790 to secure their long-term future.

The Dormant Accounts Fund NI, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, is supporting the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector to be more resilient and prepared for the future.

Niamh Louise Foundation, who provide care for anyone in crisis with thoughts of suicide and or self-harm, is using the funding to implement their strategic plan to future proof the organisation and become more financially resilient. Over two years the project will take on creative planning, a governance review, capacity building training for staff and committee, and develop collaborations across various funding sectors.

Catherine McBennett, Operational Director of Niamh Lousie Foundation said: “This project will be lifesaving for us to help us sustain the foundation for the future. When this funding ends, we’ll be in a better position to keep our vital mental health support services going.

Since 2020 we’ve seen the level of referrals increase due to the impact of Covid-19 leading to poor mental health and suicidal thoughts, especially in children and young people. As people try to get back to normality, we are seeing increasing anxiety, and this will continue to increase as we move through the pandemic and back to school and work.

“It is really important that the foundation is still here in years to come, that we are more financially resilient and that we can provide these services so people can recover from the challenges they are facing and enjoy life again.

Bardic Education Arts and Media Ltd (BEAM Creative Network) in Donaghmore also received an £86,816 grant to build their leadership capacity to make them more financially resilient.

Over three years the project will make improvements to their operating model, develop the digital skills of the board and staff, develop a new strategic plan, update their processes and policies, restructure financial income streams and transform their website.