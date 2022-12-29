Tyrone Boxing Day crash: two victims to be laid to rest on Saturday

The funerals for two of the people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Boxing Day near Cookstown will take place this Saturday.

Mrs Mary Duffy from Dungannon who died in the Boxing Day collision.

Fifty-two-year-old Mary Duffy from Dungannon was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by her son-in-law Patrick Rogers (26) who also died in the collision on the Dungannon Road.

According to a death notice, Mrs Duffy will repose at her home in Mournebeg Drive prior to her Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church on Saturday followed by burial at Carland Road Cemetery.

Her daughter, Shannon, and four grandchildren were injured in the crash.

In Cookstown on Saturday a funeral will also be held for Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson from Tullylagan Road, Sandholes.

The 80-year-old was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision.

Her funeral will leave her home at 11.00am for a service in Desertcreat Parish Church at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

The house is requested to be strictly private, according to a death notice.

Requiem Mass for Mr Rogers, from Cookstown, will take place tomorrow (Friday) at St Joseph and St Malachys Drummullan at 12pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson extended his sympathy to the families of those who lost loved ones and wished those injured a full recovery.

"This was terrible tragedy which has stunned the people of Cookstown and surrounding areas," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved."