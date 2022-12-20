Tyrone charity receives funding to help young people achieve full potential

The funding is through its Heart of the Community Fund 2022, which is providing critical and timely funding by responding to the needs of a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.
The Speedwell Trust helps young people achieve their full potential; breaking down barriers and where they can share learning together inspired by nature.
The grant will cover their core costs to deliver nature-based ecoeducation, wellbeing and cross community programs with children aged 4- 12 yrs old.
It will also help The Speedwell Trust further their ‘reach’ in the community to get their attendance back to pre-Covid figures.
The Ireland Funds launched The Heart of the Community Fund in 2021 to support organisations striving to meet the ever-growing needs of people across the island of Ireland.This year’s grant round will provide a total of €1,000,000 in funding to 74 organisations in 23 counties across the island of Ireland.The grants have been distributed to organisations working under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education and Peace & Reconciliation.Siobhán Gallagher, Executive Director of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to continue to build on the success of the Heart of the Community Fund and to support Ireland’s non-profit sector, North and South, with this latest round of $1,000,000. It is our hope that these grants will impact and enhance the lives of thousands of people, changing them for the better.”
