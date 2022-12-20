Register
Tyrone charity receives funding to help young people achieve full potential

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €10,000 in funding to The Speedwell Trust in Dungannon.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:15am

The funding is through its Heart of the Community Fund 2022, which is providing critical and timely funding by responding to the needs of a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.

The Speedwell Trust helps young people achieve their full potential; breaking down barriers and where they can share learning together inspired by nature.

The grant will cover their core costs to deliver nature-based ecoeducation, wellbeing and cross community programs with children aged 4- 12 yrs old.

The Speedwell Trust.

It will also help The Speedwell Trust further their ‘reach’ in the community to get their attendance back to pre-Covid figures.

The Ireland Funds launched The Heart of the Community Fund in 2021 to support organisations striving to meet the ever-growing needs of people across the island of Ireland.This year’s grant round will provide a total of €1,000,000 in funding to 74 organisations in 23 counties across the island of Ireland.The grants have been distributed to organisations working under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education and Peace & Reconciliation.Siobhán Gallagher, Executive Director of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to continue to build on the success of the Heart of the Community Fund and to support Ireland’s non-profit sector, North and South, with this latest round of $1,000,000. It is our hope that these grants will impact and enhance the lives of thousands of people, changing them for the better.”

