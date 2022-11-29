Nominated by team members at RM Dungannon, Coalisland Community Foodbank is the worthy recipient following the initial £1,000 grants awarded to Sperrinview Special School back in April and The Niamh Louise Foundation in July.
Based in St Patrick’s Hall, Coalisland Community Foodbank was nominated by several employees at RM Dungannon for its incredible work. The voluntary organisation, which dedicates its efforts to tackling food poverty in Coalisland and the surrounding areas, will be gifted the £1,000 community fund.
Employees who nominated Coalisland Community Foodbank expressed their desire to help those who are struggling with the increased cost of living and want to help their local community.
A spokesperson for Coalisland Foodbank Committee said: “We are thrilled to have been nominated by the team at RM Group Dungannon and this unexpected gift could not have come at a better time as we approach Christmas.
“We rely on donations from the public and volunteers and aim to provide non-judgemental support at the point of crisis to our community. The money will be used for replenishing stocks in the food hall, as we expect that it will be a challenging time for the community this year.
Michael Morrow, Operating Director, RM Dungannon added: “As a business, we recognise the importance of our local community and the incredible work that’s delivered by organisations within the area.
He said they want to continue to support local organisations who deliver services to people in the local area, often in a voluntary capacity.