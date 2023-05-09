Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
6 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Tyrone couple celebrate 50 years of marriage with family and friends

A Tyrone couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends in Cookstown.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 9th May 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:54 BST

Eamon and Bridie O'Neill from Coalisland, were joined by their five daughters and one son - Kelli Skeath, Bronagh Glackin, Pamela Rocks, Eimhear Donnelly, Edel Taggart and Niall O'Neill - for the "big do" in the Greenvale Hotel.

The couple were married in Stewartstown Chapel in April 1973 and a service took place in the church prior to the celebration in the Greenvale.

Speaking about the occasion, Bronagh said: "We had an unreal time in the Greenvale. The Patsy Hagan story tellers were brilliant and a good evening was had by all."

Most Popular
Eamon and Bridie O'Neill from Coalisland, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding aniversary.Eamon and Bridie O'Neill from Coalisland, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding aniversary.
Eamon and Bridie O'Neill from Coalisland, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding aniversary.

Among those who joined Eamon and Bridie for the celebration were their bridesmaid Kathleen Doris and flower girls Una Wylie, Anne Hughes and Bernadette Devlin.

Although most of those attending came from the County Tyrone a few travelled from Monaghan to join the happy couple.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/mid-ulster-community-groups-ben...
Eamon and Bridie O'Neill with their grandchildren and one great grand child.Eamon and Bridie O'Neill with their grandchildren and one great grand child.
Eamon and Bridie O'Neill with their grandchildren and one great grand child.
Eamon and Bridie O'Neill pictured with family members at the wedding anniversary event in Greenvale Hotel.Eamon and Bridie O'Neill pictured with family members at the wedding anniversary event in Greenvale Hotel.
Eamon and Bridie O'Neill pictured with family members at the wedding anniversary event in Greenvale Hotel.
Related topics:Coalisland