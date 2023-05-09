A Tyrone couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends in Cookstown.

Eamon and Bridie O'Neill from Coalisland, were joined by their five daughters and one son - Kelli Skeath, Bronagh Glackin, Pamela Rocks, Eimhear Donnelly, Edel Taggart and Niall O'Neill - for the "big do" in the Greenvale Hotel.

The couple were married in Stewartstown Chapel in April 1973 and a service took place in the church prior to the celebration in the Greenvale.

Speaking about the occasion, Bronagh said: "We had an unreal time in the Greenvale. The Patsy Hagan story tellers were brilliant and a good evening was had by all."

Eamon and Bridie O'Neill from Coalisland, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding aniversary.

Among those who joined Eamon and Bridie for the celebration were their bridesmaid Kathleen Doris and flower girls Una Wylie, Anne Hughes and Bernadette Devlin.

Although most of those attending came from the County Tyrone a few travelled from Monaghan to join the happy couple.

Eamon and Bridie O'Neill with their grandchildren and one great grand child.

