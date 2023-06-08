Tyrone couple ‘weathered the storm’ to celebrate 60 happy years together

A Stewartstown couple whose honeymoon plans had to be cancelled due to heavy snow, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Paddy and Susie Armour were married in the village’s St Mary's Church on a bitterly cold February 6 in 1963.

The family celebration also marked Susie's 80th birthday.

The couple were joined by the original bridal party - bridesmaid, Bridie Devlin, bestman, Tommy Devlin and flowergirl. Mary McCloskey.

Paddy and Susie Armour cutting the cake at their recent celebration marking their 60th wedding anniversary and Susie's 80th birthday. They were joined by their original bridal party line-up bridesmaid Bridie Devlin, bestman, Tommy Devlin, and flowergirl Mary McCloskey.

Paddy and Susie have nine children - six daughters and three sons - and became proud grandparents to 16 grandchildren.

Their reception meal at Maghery had to be changed from hot to a cold after the electricity went off because of the weather.

Daughter Jacqueline Harrison added: “Their honeymoon was to be in Scotland but that too had to be postponed because the planes weren’t going out . All in all it was an adventurous day but they weathered the storm and made it to 60 years of marriage with their original bridal party still alive.”

Paddy and Susie Armour pictured on their wedding day sixty years ago. Their honeymoon was cancelled because of heavy snow and they had to make do with a cold meal at the reception as the electricity was cut off due to the weather.