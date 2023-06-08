Tyrone couple ‘weathered the storm’ to celebrate 60 happy years together

Paddy and Susie Armour were married in the village’s St Mary's Church on a bitterly cold February 6 in 1963.
The family celebration also marked Susie's 80th birthday.
The couple were joined by the original bridal party - bridesmaid, Bridie Devlin, bestman, Tommy Devlin and flowergirl. Mary McCloskey.
Paddy and Susie have nine children - six daughters and three sons - and became proud grandparents to 16 grandchildren.
Their reception meal at Maghery had to be changed from hot to a cold after the electricity went off because of the weather.
Daughter Jacqueline Harrison added: “Their honeymoon was to be in Scotland but that too had to be postponed because the planes weren’t going out . All in all it was an adventurous day but they weathered the storm and made it to 60 years of marriage with their original bridal party still alive.”