Tyrone dancer selected as NI Ambassador for Dance Convention
Auditions were held in six dance schools across Northern Ireland with over 400 dancers participating and 28 were selected as CYD? Ambassadors including - Jessica Birnie from Lynda Wright School of Dance - for the UK's premier touring dance convention, Can You Dance? (CYD?), which is set to make its Northern Ireland debut on Sunday November 12th at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn with over 30 workshops held by leading dancers and choreographers in a range of dancing styles.
The event is expected to be attended by over 1,500 people who will have the opportunity to take part in masterclasses with top industry professionals.
Each ambassador will enjoy a range of exciting benefits including complimentary admission, a professional winners' photoshoot, promotion across the CYD? social media platforms and exclusive CYD? Merchandise.
CYD? is a groundbreaking dance convention company founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock. Matt is a creative director and choreographer for TV, film, and theatre, known for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Tom, a professional dancer and choreographer, has worked with international artists like Rita Ora, Take That, and Jason Derulo. CYD? conventions are internationally recognised as the largest touring dance events, consistently providing new opportunities for aspiring dancers.
Tom Shilcock, Co-Founder of CYD? said: “Our aim has always been to create opportunities for young dancers and to be able to bring this event to Northern Ireland is very exciting for us. CYD? N.I promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering young dancers access to masterclasses led by the renowned CYD? faculty, the exciting opportunity to showcase their talents in a dance school competition and the chance to enjoy a mini dance exhibition.
"This event is poised to become a landmark moment within the local dance community and is an opportunity that no dancer should miss! We were overwhelmed by the response to the auditions we held to find The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland."