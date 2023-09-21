A dancer from Dungannon has been selected by esteemed judges, including Alisha Weir who is best known for playing Matilda in the recent smash hit movie, to become one of The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Auditions were held in six dance schools across Northern Ireland with over 400 dancers participating and 28 were selected as CYD? Ambassadors including - Jessica Birnie from Lynda Wright School of Dance - for the UK's premier touring dance convention, Can You Dance? (CYD?), which is set to make its Northern Ireland debut on Sunday November 12th at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn with over 30 workshops held by leading dancers and choreographers in a range of dancing styles.

The event is expected to be attended by over 1,500 people who will have the opportunity to take part in masterclasses with top industry professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each ambassador will enjoy a range of exciting benefits including complimentary admission, a professional winners' photoshoot, promotion across the CYD? social media platforms and exclusive CYD? Merchandise.

Jessica Birnie was successful in being one of just twenty eight dancers selected. Credit: Contributed

CYD? is a groundbreaking dance convention company founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock. Matt is a creative director and choreographer for TV, film, and theatre, known for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Tom, a professional dancer and choreographer, has worked with international artists like Rita Ora, Take That, and Jason Derulo. CYD? conventions are internationally recognised as the largest touring dance events, consistently providing new opportunities for aspiring dancers.

Tom Shilcock, Co-Founder of CYD? said: “Our aim has always been to create opportunities for young dancers and to be able to bring this event to Northern Ireland is very exciting for us. CYD? N.I promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering young dancers access to masterclasses led by the renowned CYD? faculty, the exciting opportunity to showcase their talents in a dance school competition and the chance to enjoy a mini dance exhibition.