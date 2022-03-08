Tyrone Fantasy Player scoops £10,000 jackpot from free-to-enter football game

Players of the BoyleSports Fantasy5 game, which is free to play, are asked to pick five players from five different Premier League games each week to beat a Fantasy Football Points Projection, with a weekly jackpot of £10,000 up for grabs if each of the five players beat their target.
Two players went into Monday night’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton with a chance of winning the jackpot after four of their players beat their target over the weekend. Both players picked Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser and Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, with Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal leaving them both with a nail-biting wait until Monday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
One hopeful player’s dream was dashed when final pick Donny van de Beek was substituted without making an impact, but the eventual winner, hailing from Cookstown in Country Tyrone, was left toasting Harry Kane who struck two goals in a 5-0 victory to smash his target of 8.5 points.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our Fantasy5 winner from Cookstown in County Tyrone. It was an inspired selection and while they were made to wait, Harry Kane made it all worthwhile with two trademark goals to put £10,000 straight into their pocket - not bad for a free punt! We wish them well the celebrations.”