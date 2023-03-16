Register
Tyrone foodbanks receive generous product donations

Two local foodbanks in County Tyrone have received generous product donations from leading food company Moy Park, as part of its ongoing support to community groups and organisations local to its sites.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT

Coalisland Food Bank recently received donations of product from Moy Park Dungannon. “The product support from Moy Park has been fantastic and has facilitated our foodbank to provide assistance to those in our community experiencing difficult times,” said Feargal O’Donnell, Manager at Coalisland Foodbank as he reflected on the current cost of living crisis.

Feargal continued “Many in our society require support and assistance with food and these donations from Moy Park will help us provide families in need with nutritious produce. Our experience of working with Moy Park and its staff has been brilliant and they are really helping many in the community local to its sites.”

Skegoneill Community Food Bank also received a product donation, stating that the donation enabled them to support many families in the surrounding areas. “We were welcomed with open arms to the Moy Park site in Dungannon and the team couldn’t have been more helpful in providing us with much needed product donations to help those in our local area. It’s great that organisations such as Moy Park continue to support the people in its local areas.”

Robert Robinson and Justine Genyte from Moy Park pictured alongside representatives from Coalisland Foodbank and Skegoneil Community Foodbank.
The support is in conjunction with Moy Park’s range of existing and long-established community measures, including charity and educational programmes and its Community Support Fund, helping organisations and groups with funding for community initiatives. The company also partners closely with FareShare and has been supplying food donations since 2015.

Moy Park