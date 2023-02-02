Tyrone Husky Rescue, near Dungannon, is desperately in need of funding and volunteers if it is to keep its doors open.

Hayley Doak, who runs the rescue, has already made huge personal sacrifices to ensure that the dogs are well cared for.

She has surrendered her home and lives in an old, draughty towing caravan just to be with the dogs around the clock.

"The cost of living has hit everyone. Food, veterinary bills and cleaning materials keep increasing and I have been struggling to find ways of funding it all myself," she said.

Tyrone Husky Rescue which could close within days if more funding is not found. Pic Hayley Doak

Supporters of the rescue, which has rehomed more than 300 huskies since it opened six years ago, have set up a fundraising committee.

A GofundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyronehuskyrescue has also been set up to give interested members of the public an opportunity to make a donation.

"I would really appreciate more volunteers to help with the work and take the pressure off me as it is very labour intensive," Hayley continued.

The rescue centre has been trying to get charitable status and Hayley says the application is being fast-tracked and would be "really helpful" if it was granted.

She is appealing to the public to give whatever they can to keep the centre going and providing a safe home for huskies.

There are between 35 and 45 dogs in the rescue centre at present and Hayley is working on finding suitable owners for them.

Most of the dogs have been "dumped" either by the side of the road or in woodland, and face being put to sleep if not taken in by the rescue centre.

Some of the dogs being cared for at Tyrone Husky Rescue.

