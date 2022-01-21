Tyrone man’s music hits the ears of the ‘big guns’

Ritchi says he is absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to record in studios famed for stars such at David Bowie, The Beatles and Queen to name but a few.

“It looks like my music is finally hitting the ears of the big guns,” said the talented father-of-three.

“I just kept my head down during the lockdown period and stayed focused on writing and producing good music in my Valley Studios.

The Cookstown man considers the recording invitation to be “a big break” and his chance to progress further in the music industry.

Head of artists and repertoire at Trident, Grant Tilbury, and owner Russell Sheffield, discovered Ritchi through their sister company, Trackd Music App, where he had been uploading some of his music.

“From what they seen of me they formally invited me over to record and release a special track under Trident Records at the end of January,” the former roofer explained.

He will be recording a song by rock / blues singer Eugene Wallace, from Limerick, who wasn’t well known outside music circles.

Wallace, who had a soulful Joe Cocker-type voice, died in 1999 but his legacy lives on.

Ritchi is also a rock /blues singer who has returned to playing live at gigs across Northern Ireland after a long break due to the pandemic.

“It got really bad at times and I felt really low but I always kept believing in myself and hoping things will get better,” he said.

When he’s over in London, Grant Tilbury has arranged to ‘showcase’ him and there will be a video to accompany the single which is expected to be released in February or March.

He also was buoyed up by receiving his second grant from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland which he says “keeps things ticking over.”