Tyrone native takes up top post at leading Belfast restaurant

Ryan Stringer returns home to Northern Ireland after more than a decade in Dublin as Executive Chef overseeing the renowned Ely group of wine bars and restaurants.

Stringer has brought his own fantastic touches to his new menu with dishes like Jacob’s Ladder, a deliciously tender slow-cooked beef short rib which can take up to four days to prepare.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan’s commitment to a “no waste” ethos in the kitchen is evident in dishes like the side dish of roasted carrots with Labneh (a fresh Middle Eastern cheese made by hanging whole milk yogurt in muslin until it becomes like cream cheese, but with a tangy, lightly salty flavour) which is made in the kitchen.

Pictured, from left, are Niall McKenna restaurant owner and Ryan Stringer.

He uses the leftover whey to create a caramel which has been crafted by the in-house mixologists to make a spectacular cocktail to whet the appetite.

Stringer’s new menu has been influenced by his experiences in kitchens in some of the world’s best restaurants, which includes stages in Raymond Blanc’s Michelin-starred “Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons” and at Copenhagen’s “108” which was the sister restaurant to world-renowned “Noma.”