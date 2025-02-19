A County Tyrone native who settled in Portrush is to release a book based on memories of her childhood, growing up in the townland of Lisnahanna.

Alice Rohdich, of the well known Portrush jewellery business family, is set to release her book ‘Little Alice in Lisnahanna’ which she has, not only written but, illustrated too.

A launch event will be held in Portrush Town Hall on Friday, March 21 at 7pm when Alice will be signing copies of her latest creation.

This is not Alice’s first foray into publishing as she was the illustrator for two children’s books which have raised thousands of pounds for the RNLI.

Portrush author and illustrator Alice Rohdich is set to launch her new book 'Little Alice in Lisnahanna' at Portrush Town Hall on March 21. CREDIT ALICE ROHDICH

‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’ and ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’ were the hugely successful result of a collaboration between Alice (illustrator) and Portrush RNLI’s medical advisor Dr Martin O’Kane (author).

The fun-filled launch event for ‘Little Alice in Lisnahanna’ will celebrate Alice's stories from her childhood on the Tyrone-Fermanagh border. Tickets to attend the launch are available from EventBrite.