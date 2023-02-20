Tyrone people told not to suffer in silence as cost-of-living crisis continues

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to take its toll, Helplines NI is highlighting that many people in Tyrone will for the first time need support with issues such as debt and poor mental health.

As a result, thousands may be unsure where best to turn, and so are at risk of not getting the support they need.

Helplines NI, funded by the Public Health Agency, is an online directory of Northern Ireland based telephone and online support services including Lifeline, Samaritans, Parenting NI, Advice NI and Housing Rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It brings together the expertise of its various members, with all fully aware of the capabilities and services offered by each other and able to advise on the most appropriate service tailored to their individual needs.

Pictured from left are Claire O'Prey Vice Chair at Helplines NI and Team Leader at Lifeline and Clodagh Crowe Chair at Helplines NI and Head of Operations and Strategic Development at Rural Support). Pic: PRESSEYE

Clodagh Crowe, Chair at Helplines NI and Head of Operations and Strategic Development at Rural Support said: “We are particularly concerned for people this January as the cost of -living-crisis adds an additional layer of complexity and vulnerability to many households.

"Our members are currently experiencing an influx in the level of calls related to finance and mental health. It’s crucial that people who haven’t had to turn to a support service in the past understand that help is available, and the Helplines NI platform is an excellent starting point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our member helplines provide a variety of vital support services including advice, counselling, a listening ear and be-friending. People will reach out with a wide array of problems, and we can reassure them there are services available to help.”

All of the organisations that are part of the Helplines NI network provide confidential support via telephone, email, text, and in some cases live webchat.

Claire O’Prey, Vice-Chair at Helplines NI and Team Leader at Lifeline says that reaching out to a telephone service for guidance or crisis support is a lot more common than people may realise.

She said: “More than 500,000 calls were made to our 38 members in 2020 – that’s almost 10,000 calls every single week – showing just how common it is for people to turn to telephone support service in times of need.

Advertisement

Advertisement