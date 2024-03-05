Tyrone road closed in both directions following serious two-vehicle collision
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.
Police have confirmed that the Curr Road, between Omagh and Ballygawley, has been closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
Motorists are warned that delays can be expected.
There are no further details at present.