Tyrone school kids take journey back to the 1950’s with Meath Traveller experience

This dedicated education programme at the Hill of O’Neill was organised by Radius Housing to celebrate the launch of Traveller Awareness Month, and the pupils were able to find out more about the heritage of Travellers in Ireland.
Pupils from four schools - St Patrick’s PS Dungannon, Primate Dixon Coalisland, Edendork PS and Windmill PS Dungannon, were treated to a demonstration of Tin-smithing, by one of only two Tin-smiths remaining in Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They visited an original Barrel Top Wagon, took part in story telling around the camp fire, made traditional paper flowers, all whilst learning about Traveller Culture and discussing prejudice and discrimination faced by Travellers today.
The workshops were organised by Radius Housing as part of their Good Relations work connected to the Earls Court development in Dungannon. Radius Housing manages more than 13,000 homes across Northern Ireland, as well as providing care and support to thousands more. Earls Court was completed by Radius in 2018 and is a mixed tenure development, with private and social housing, and is one of a number of Shared Housing developments managed by Radius.
The project was supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.
The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £3,102,126 has been invested in the Earls Court shared housing developments and associated five-year Good Relations Plans.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking at the workshop, Blanaid Bruce, from Radius Housing, said: “Dungannon is one of the most multi-cultural areas in Northern Ireland, and there is a real openness to finding out about other cultures and ways of life. Bringing these school children together to learn about the experience of Irish Travellers is an important educational programme, and the Meath Travellers Workshop tell the story of how they lived in the 1950’s in an engaging and interesting way.”