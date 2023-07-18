Tyrone school kids take journey back to the 1950’s with Meath Traveller experience

About 250 school children from Dungannon & South Tyrone have been learning about the history of Irish Travellers, and their culture and way of life, thanks to the 'Traveller Living History Exhibition' facilitated by Meath Travellers Workshops.

This dedicated education programme at the Hill of O’Neill was organised by Radius Housing to celebrate the launch of Traveller Awareness Month, and the pupils were able to find out more about the heritage of Travellers in Ireland.

Pupils from four schools - St Patrick’s PS Dungannon, Primate Dixon Coalisland, Edendork PS and Windmill PS Dungannon, were treated to a demonstration of Tin-smithing, by one of only two Tin-smiths remaining in Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They visited an original Barrel Top Wagon, took part in story telling around the camp fire, made traditional paper flowers, all whilst learning about Traveller Culture and discussing prejudice and discrimination faced by Travellers today.

Some of the school children from Dungannon and South Tyrone learning about the history of Irish Travellers. Credit: Brendan Scott

The workshops were organised by Radius Housing as part of their Good Relations work connected to the Earls Court development in Dungannon. Radius Housing manages more than 13,000 homes across Northern Ireland, as well as providing care and support to thousands more. Earls Court was completed by Radius in 2018 and is a mixed tenure development, with private and social housing, and is one of a number of Shared Housing developments managed by Radius.

The project was supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £3,102,126 has been invested in the Earls Court shared housing developments and associated five-year Good Relations Plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement