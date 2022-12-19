Tyrone singer Malachi Cush releases new video to help boost Charis funds

Charis, based at Lough Fea, just outside Cookstown, has launched its Christmas appeal to enable the charity to continue to help people affected by cancer.The Donaghmore man, whose brother and father are battling cancer, is hoping people will show their support.Malachi was asked to record a message for social media to support the appeal, but he wanted to do more.His recording of Silent Night with local musicians Rory Madden and Plunkett McGartland, who also gave their time for free, is the background to a powerful video of pictures of people who have battled cancer.Malachi said: “I wanted to do something a wee bit more special and get people to focus on what’s going on at the charity. I am so pleased to do it.

"I know there is a cost-of-living crisis, but no one is getting as tough a time as people going through these life-limiting illnesses.”Charis, which has helped more than 10,000 people since it was set up 13 years ago, issued an emergency appeal after fund-raising efforts were badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis.Doing its best to roll with the punches, the charity took its services online and was overwhelmed by demand.Celebrity cook and Charis patron Jenny Bristow launched its special Christmas appeal on Facebook and offered to give free cookery lessons to some lucky donors.Centre director Imelda McGucken added: “We need at least £400,000 a year just to keep our lights on and provide necessary care to those in need. To help us to continue offering free-of-charge support to anyone over the age of 18 with cancer and their families, Charis Cancer Care desperately needs the public’s support.Imelda said: “I would urge people, if they can, to please support our Christmas appeal. Any donation, big or small, will help to make a difference to the lives of those living with cancer.”You can support the Charis Cancer Care appeal at www.justgiving.com/chariscancercare or through PayPal via paypal.me/chariscancercare