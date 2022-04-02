Tyrone students hoping to follow in the footsteps of leading artists

They are following in the footsteps of leading Irish artists who took part during their early lives - renowned figures such as Graham Knuttel and Bernadette Madden.
The entrants are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.
Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in late May.
Currently in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.