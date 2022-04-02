Tyrone students hoping to follow in the footsteps of leading artists

They are following in the footsteps of leading Irish artists who took part during their early lives - renowned figures such as Graham Knuttel and Bernadette Madden.

The entrants are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in late May.

Pictured is adjudicator, Dr. Denise Ferran, admiring two of the entries received from Co. Tyrone this year – a work entitled ‘Bruce the Bernese’ (top) by a pupil from St. Patrick's Academy, Dungannon, and another entitled ‘Butterfly’, by a pupil from Windmill Integrated Primary School, Dungannon.