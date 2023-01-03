Tyrone winner celebrates £15,002 Lotto win from £2 flutter

The anonymous winner hit the road to riches by striking a modest £2 wager on their BoyleSports account on four numbers to roll out in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday evening.
They faced odds of 7,500/1 against all four numbers landing, but when 20, 23, 35 and 46 all dropped, the ambitious coup landed.
Advertisement
Not long afterwards, they were able to log back into their account to see their balance boosted by a stunning total of £15,002.
Advertisement
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our County Tyrone customer was taking on massive odds, but their ambition paid off with a £15,000 windfall. Fair play to them for winning big from such a small stake and we hope it makes for a fantastic New Year.”