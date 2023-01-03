Tyrone winner celebrates £15,002 Lotto win from £2 flutter

A tiny flutter on some lucky Lotto numbers has reaped spectacular dividends for a County Tyrone punter who is going into the New Year richer to the tune of five figures.

The anonymous winner hit the road to riches by striking a modest £2 wager on their BoyleSports account on four numbers to roll out in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday evening.

They faced odds of 7,500/1 against all four numbers landing, but when 20, 23, 35 and 46 all dropped, the ambitious coup landed.

Not long afterwards, they were able to log back into their account to see their balance boosted by a stunning total of £15,002.

One lucky punter had a winning start to 2023.

