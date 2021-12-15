UDR veterans raise funds for NI Hospice

A donation of £500 has been presented to the worthy cause by the group of approximately 30 ex-soldiers in memory of their friend, Alan Hayes.

Mr Hayes, who passed away in January 2019, had received care at the Northern Ireland Hospice.

In memory of the former soldier, his kindhearted comrades wanted to make a donation to support the work of the Hospice.

Money was raised in memory of Alan Hayes.

The friends organised a fundraising effort including a pool tournament, ballots and an auction.

A total of £500 was raised following Alan’s passing. The event was unable to be staged last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the veterans still raised £400 in memory of their friend.

This year, another £500 was raised through the pool event. This money was recently donated to the Hospice along with toys for the children receiving care at the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The ex-soldiers are already planning to raise funds for the charity throughout the year and are hoping to stage the pool competition as part of the effort.

My Hayes’ loved ones wish to thank everyone who supported the fundraising event.