UK accolade for Newtownabbey leisure centre

The Church Road facility won the ‘Regional Centre of the Year’ accolade at the event in Birmingham on June 30.

Held in partnership with Active IQ, the finalists for the UK Active Awards included fitness and leisure operators of all sizes, local councils, prominent suppliers, leading universities, sports bodies and charities.

The Valley beat off stiff competition from numerous leading centres across Northern Ireland and Wales.

Ald Stephen Ross accepts the award with Cllr Leah Smyth, Cllr Norrie Ramsey, Matt McDowell and Deaglan O’Hagan. Also pictured are presenters Prof Greg Whyte and Laura Hoggins and the other regional award winners.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross was joined by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth, Cllr Norrie Ramsay, Matt McDowell (Deputy Director of Operations - Parks and Leisure) and Deaglan O’Hagan (Head of Leisure Operations) for the ceremony at the International Convention Centre.

Ald Ross said: “I am delighted for the team at the Valley Leisure Centre. Their tireless hard work and determination has paid off and they should be very proud of receiving this award.