The UK Pleasure Boys, who perform a Magic Mike-style strip show, have been booked for a one-off performance at the Lurgan Road venue, and will take to the stage on May 11.

It comes just weeks after they made headlines across Northern Ireland, when videos of their performance at The Devenish in Belfast went viral.

It has been claimed that the controversial show has led to marriage breakdowns and friendship bust-ups.

Belfast City Council is investigating the event, as it is understood such acts require special licences from the council.

​The Bannville House Hotel announced its event on social media last week, billing it as ‘The ultimate girls’ night out’.

Ticket prices range from £17.50 to £22.50. The hotel also advised potential show goers to “book early” as “this is a popular event.”

The post, which appeared on Facebook last Thursday, sparked a huge response with 4,600 comments.Following the controversy, the UK Pleasure Boys management said they would ban smartphones from the next event, with one of the dancers insisting nothing untoward happened.

The group's director, John Woodward, said: “It's going absolutely mental already, so I assume it's going to sell out pretty quickly."

He added that the group has been inundated with messages and requests since their appearance at The Devenish in February, and that local people have even booked to go and see their show in Liverpool, where licensing laws are more lenient.

He explained: "I would say we've got about 70 people from Belfast flying over."

As a result of previous backlash, John says, there might have to be some changes to "the nudity side" of the show in Banbridge.

"Councils are getting involved, promoters are getting a little scared and some people are concerned.”