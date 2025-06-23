Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney is to be the starting point for the Northern Ireland leg of The 2025 National Motorcycle Teddy Bear Relay in aid of charity.

The relay, organised by charity fundraisers ‘Relay Riders UK’, will span three weeks from June 28 to July 19, raising funds for the registered charity, Mental Health Motorbike.

The ‘relay’ will have two teddy bears, departing from two locations. They will meet up along the way and travel together for the rest of their journey around the UK.

The starting points will be Ballymoney on June 28, and Mablethorpe, on the east coast of England on June 29.

The two bears who will take part in the fundraising relay with Bear No2 (right) sporting a yellow helmet in tribute to Joey Dunlop. Credit Relay Riders

The full relay will take the bears on a journey through England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as visiting The Isle of Man and the Isle of Wight before completing the final leg from Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District to The Old George Inn in Goole on July 19, followed by a party.

For 2025, the UK’s biggest annual motorcycle teddy bear relay has over 380 dedicated, pre-determined handover points with a timed route between each one that takes the bears on a journey of over 12,500 miles around the UK.

Wearing a yellow helmet in tribute to the man himself, teddy bear No2 will begin its journey from the pub in Ballymoney named after road racing legend, Joey Dunlop.

The organisers said: “Who best to represent the ‘Norn Iron’ biking community than ‘Yer Maun’ Joey Dunlop OBE, MBE.

"The venue for the start will be at Joey’s Bar. We would like to extend our gratitude to Linda, Joanne and the rest of the Dunlop family for being so accepting and helping make this possible.”

Ashley Knowles, Mental Health Motorbike regional co-ordinator, will have the honour of carrying the bear from Joey’s Bar, past the Memorial Garden, before heading down the Garryduff Road, passing the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, and past Garryduff Presbyterian Church, where Joey, his brother Robert and Robert’s son William are laid to rest.

Ashley will complete his leg of the relay in Antrim, before teddy No2 sets off on a complete circuit of Northern Ireland.