Ukrainian donations overwhelm councillor

She said: “Two 40ft containers, which have been filled with donations, will be with those who desperately need it by the end of the week.”

Councillor Quigley, who has spearheaded and coordinated the local humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees, has expressed her gratitude to all involved.

“Our drop off points were so inundated with donations that a local business, who wishes to remain anonymous, stepped in and provided us with free transportation directly into refugee centres in eastern Poland,” she added.

“The generosity and outpouring of kindness has exceeded anything I have experienced in my lifetime. This terrible war in the Ukraine has touched everyone deeply, and the support locally for the appeal has been overwhelming.

“I would especially like to thank those at the drop off points – Hazel Gallagher and her team at Community Rescue Service, Ryan McGeough at Portstewart Clothing Company, Tomasz Jeiger and Tanya Gillan at Arcadia Portrush, who have all been working tirelessly this week.

“Special thanks goes to local business woman Jacquie McFerran for coordinating behind the scenes.

“The local community overwhelmed us with kindness. We ran out of storage at our base in the Connect Centre, Ballymoney but thankfully another Ballymoney business, Maine Soft Drinks, came to the rescue.

“I’d also like to mention the many schools, football clubs, local businesses, churches, sports clubs and Portrush Yacht Club for supporting this initiative.