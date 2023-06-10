Around £2 million is to be allocated in Northern Ireland to help support Ukrainian families into their own homes.

The announcement was made by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of a £150 million funding allocation across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More than 124,000 people from Ukraine have so far arrived in the UK on the Homes for Ukraine Scheme. The funding will be divided across the UK according to the number of Ukrainians in each nation – around £109 million for England, around million for Scotland, around million for Wales and around £2 million to Northern Ireland.

Funding can be used by councils to help Ukrainian families into the private rental sector, help them get jobs, and continue sponsorship for guests’ second year in the UK.

A statement from the Department said councils are best placed to understand the support needed for local communities and, within England, this funding will be used to help people remain in their current accommodation or find alternative housing, including in the private rented sector.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme has welcomed over 124,000 Ukrainians to the UK, with almost half of working-age nationals now in employment and settled into their local areas, having had the right to work, receive benefits and access public services from day one.

The Department for Transport has also announced it will extend the length of time Ukrainian refugees can drive in the UK on their home country driving licence, from one year to three, in a move that will help many continue the lives and jobs they have forged since arriving here.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan said: “The UK has an honourable tradition of offering shelter to those fleeing the horrors of war. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of hosts in this country, over 124,000 Ukrainians have now found safety in the UK.

“Sadly, the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of ending soon, so we are appealing for more people to become hosts while providing councils with this additional funding to support guests into long-term housing.”

Petro Rewko from The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain said: “Ukrainians everywhere are grateful to the government and the British people for opening their homes and hearts to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as a result of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“We welcome today’s announcement, which recognises the commitment of sponsors and local authorities during difficult economic times and will provide additional support and reassurance to Ukrainian families as they rebuild their lives and seek to overcome the trauma of war.”

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker said: “This funding will provide invaluable comfort and support to Ukrainians seeking safety in Northern Ireland and across the UK by helping them to find their own accommodation and employment.

“As the devastating war in Ukraine rages on, I’d like to thank local people for continuing to welcome Ukrainians into their homes and communities.”

The UK government will continue to work with the Ukrainian government, the devolved administrations, local authorities and charities and voluntary groups to support guests and sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

The government is keen to ensure that Ukrainian guests receive the support they are entitled to while they are in the UK, and are helped into employment and long-term suitable accommodation, as soon as possible.

Hosts in the UK will continue to receive a monthly £350 thank-you payment during guests’ first 12 months, rising to £500 a month during the following 12 months.