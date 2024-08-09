Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lurgan’s Ukulele Rock Stars will be taking part in a marathon fundraiser to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event, at Greene’s Shop in Taghnevan, will run for 90 minutes starting from 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday August 9..

Everyone is invited to bring their instrument, join in and sing along.

Organised by Maggie Salah in Taghnevan, the event has received lots of support from local companies who have been really generous with donations.

Because of that there will be a few hampers raffled as well.