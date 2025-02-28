Ulster Aviation Society celebrates Fred Jennings 100th birthday in style

Fred, who was born on February 16, 1925, has had a lifelong love of aircraft and served his country during the Second World War in the RAF.

Postwar, he was based in India but his RAF career ended in 1947.

He extended his training to civilian radar and eventually landed at Nutt’s Corner airport in Northern Ireland.

His own personal radar was fairly accurate, for in 1950 he met and married a young radar operator named Margaret.

Theirs was a long and loving marriage, but Margaret died in 2004. They were the parents of three children, two of whom live in Northern Ireland.

Fred’s career finally took him to nearby Aldergrove airport, where he ran the radio navigation station as senior telecommunications officer.

He joined the Ulster Aviation Society just before its collection was re-located in 2005 from Langford Lodge to its present location at Lisburn.

Society chairman Ray Burrows, MBE said: “Fred Jennings is amazing.

"Up until very recently he was one of our most active members, putting together an aviation library second to none and establishing a specialised radio collection as well.

"He was to be seen at our hangars more often than most of our volunteers.

“He has a very special place in our hearts and we wish him the happiest and most memorable 100th birthday.”

1 . Fred Jennings celebrates 100th birthday at Ulster Aviation Society Fred Jennings celebrated his 100th birthday at the Ulster Aviation Society in Lisburn. He is pictured with Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim Professor Mark Taylor, CStJ, DL. Pic credit: Matt Peters Photo: Matt Peters

2 . Fred Jennings celebrates 100th birthday at Ulster Aviation Society 100 year old Fred Jennings saluted RAF Atlas which made a flypast at the Ulster Aviation Society to mark the occasion. Pic credit: Matt Peters Photo: Matt Peters

3 . Fred Jennings celebrates 100th birthday at Ulster Aviation Society RAF Atlas made a flypast at the Ulster Aviation in Lisburn to mark the 100th birthday of RAF World War Two veteran Fred Jennings. Pic credit: Matt Peters Photo: Matt Peters