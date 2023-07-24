A regenerated portion of land in Antrim has been officially opened thanks to investment from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and the Department for Communities.

The transformation of Ulster Bar Corner, an area of wasteland that lay vacant for many years, is part of a larger redevelopment programme for Antrim Town DEA.

The scheme includes the repurposing of the first floor of the former Wellworths building into a state-of-the art workspace hub, along with the riverfront regeneration, breathing new life into Antrim and connecting the town centre with the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has taken temporary ownership of the derelict site on High Street and transformed it into a beautifully landscaped recreational space. This regeneration project, co-funded by the Department for Communities, will provide year-round enjoyment for residents, businesses and visitors to the town.A council spokesperson said: “Whilst the council has plans to animate the space, including pop-up markets, pop-up cinemas and seasonal activity this beautiful landscaped green open space is a multipurpose area available to community groups, churches, schools, youth groups and the wider community, to enhance their own services and provision.”The site was opened by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper on July 21.Commenting at the event, the Mayor said: “Ulster Bar Corner is now a place that residents and the whole community of Antrim can fully enjoy.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM is joined by Andy Clement, Department for Communities and Jacqui Dixon MBE, Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (ANBC).

"The transformation of what was an eyesore for many years has totally transformed the High Street and will complement the ongoing regeneration works currently taking place which will attract more visitors and businesses to Antrim Town.”A spokesperson for the Department of Communities added: “Ulster Bar Corner is a prominent site in the centre of Antrim that has sat derelict for some time. I welcome this collaborative initiative to create a meanwhile use for the community while we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and other stakeholders to determine the long-term future of the site.”The council spokesperson confirmed that groups wishing to use the space as an extension of their day-to-day activity including group outings, reading groups and rhythm and rhyme are not required to book.