Ulster Farmers' Union supporting calls for help to reduce wildfire risk

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is backing calls from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to farmers, land managers and the public, to help prevent wildfires ahead of dry weather periods.

UFU hill farming chair Alastair Armstrong said, “Spells of dry weather have been forecasted for the coming weeks and the best way to prevent an outbreak of wildfires is a collective effort from farmers, landowners and the public.

" Since February 2023, there have been over 100 wildfires in Northern Ireland and despite the recent rainfall, ground and vegetation conditions are relatively dry which can cause fires to catch and spread quickly. This will become even more of a risk when the sunny weather does begin. Wildfires have the potential to endanger wildlife, livestock, rural residents and firefighters.

"The financial impact also caused by wildfires can be costly.

“We urge visitors to rural areas and residents to be mindful of wildfires especially during holiday periods. In the majority of cases wildfires are started by humans either deliberately or through carelessness. Wildfires are illegal and the deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence.”

When in the countryside, people should follow this advice:

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately to the Fire & Rescue Service. Don’t attempt to tackle fires that will take more than a bucket of water to put out. Leave the area as soon as possible.

Report any suspicious behaviour to the Police.

Avoid using open fires in the countryside.

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly.

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

Be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Only use barbecues in designated and safe areas and never leave them unattended. Keep children and ball games away from barbecues.

Ensure that barbecues are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents. Better still take your used BBQ home for safe disposal.