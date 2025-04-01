Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has welcomed members of Glenariffe - Glenravel minor hurling team to a special reception in Coleraine.

The team were invited to mark their recent sporting success, as the amalgamated team won the Ulster Minor Hurling final in December 2024. During an intense game the players battled through the wind and rain to take victory against opponents Erin’s Own, Lavey.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan who hosted the team said: “I was interested to meet each of the players from Glenariffe - Glenravel Minor hurling team and congratulate them on their Ulster Championship win.

“I enjoyed chatting to the boys and hearing more about how they took their team to victory. Their love and passion for the sport shines through, and they are fantastic ambassadors for sport in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop pictured with members of the Glenariffe - Glenravel Minor hurling team at a reception celebrating their Ulster Championship win. CREDIT CCGBC

“Winning a championship takes a lot of hard work and would not be possible without the support of their team coaches and parents, who all help these young men from develop their skills, both on and off the field, well done to everyone involved.”

Club Manager Mickey Gettans added: “Thank you to the Mayor for hosting our team, I am delighted with the team’s performance and winning performance as Ulster Minor Hurling champions and we look forward to the 2025 season.”

