The club has dedicated the stand at Kingspan Stadium in memory of the former player who died in a slurry tank tragedy along with his brother Graham and father Noel at the family farm near Hillsborough in September 2012.

To mark the 10-year anniversary since Nevin’s tragic death, Ulster Rugby confirmed its plans to dedicate the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in his honour earlier this season – with the official renaming now having taken place ahead of what would have been Nevin’s 33rd birthday on April 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New branding, which features the former player’s signature, for the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be on display for the first time for supporters attending Friday night’s game.

Nevin Spence. Picture: Darren Kidd / Presseye

Emma Spence, who sadly lost her father and two brothers in the accident on September 15, 2012, said of the club’s tribute: “When we lost Nevin, Ulster Rugby said he would never be forgotten, and the club has been very true to their word.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From teammates he played with, coaches, physios, and staff to supporters from near and far, the warm-hearted and unconditional support has been a real lifeline to our family.

"There are very few words that can express the genuine gratitude we feel at Nevin being given the honour of having the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand named after him.

"Nevin lives on when his name is spoken, and now through the stand that will happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium. Picture: Ulster Rugby

"The stadium was like a second home to Nevin when he played for Ulster. Now his signature is on the stand, and that is significant. Handwriting is very personal, and a signature is unique, and unique is a word that sums up Nevin. There will never be another Nevin.”

Friend and teammate, Luke Marshall, said he hopes the stand will be a lasting legacy for Nevin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will keep Nevin’s memory alive in the years to come. Fans will come to Kingspan Stadium and know who he was because of the stand, and will share memories together of his playing days.”

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, added that Nevin had a significant impact on the game during his career, which is important for the club to recognise.

"We want to keep the memory alive of Nevin, Noel and Graham at Ulster Rugby, as Nevin left a big impression on both the domestic and professional game in the province.

"it is important for us as a club to be able to do something physical here in the stadium for players, coaches, staff, and supporters, as well as the Spence family. It is the right thing that the stand will now be known as the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement